Panola Co. woman charged after allegedly bringing dead toddler to hospital

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Panola County woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly brought her dead 22-month-old daughter to the hospital on Wednesday.

Hernando police were notified around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday that 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns, of Como, Mississippi, arrived at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven with her dead toddler.

Officers and investigators responded to the hospital and met with staff, the county coroner, and Towns.

After several interviews, investigators came to the conclusion that there were multiple inconsistencies in the story Towns told about the death of her child.

A warrant for her arrest was issued for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

On Thursday, Towns was arrested at her home by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department and was transported to the Hernando Police Department for questioning and processing.

Towns is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

