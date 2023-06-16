Over 10,000 without power following severe storms in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW has estimated that over 10,000 are without power following the severe thunderstorms that passed through the Mid-South.

The severe storms, which passed through the Mid-South earlier in the week, have caused several outages in the area.

According to updated maps published by MLGW, the outages have reached over 10,000 households and are sprawled throughout the Mid-South.

Over 10,000 outages in the Mid-South area (MLGW)

No word yet on any details or plans for restoring power.

