Officer involved in Tyre Nichols case seeks to delay lawsuit

Demetrius Haley, one of the 5 former MPD officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols
Demetrius Haley, one of the 5 former MPD officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inordinately graphic death of Tyre Nichols scarred our social system and ignited a worldwide uproar, now one officer involved is hoping to delay the civil rights lawsuit.

Demetrius Haley, an officer employed by the Memphis Police Department, was indicted along with other officers for his involvement in the altercation that led to Tyre Nichols’ untimely death.

Haley is requesting that the proceedings, in this case, be suspended until the criminal charges against him are resolved.

He has also filed a motion for an extension of time, which would allow more time for Haley and his team to formulate a response to the plaintiff’s complaint in the suit.

