NBA Players Association calls Ja Morant suspension ‘excessive, inappropriate’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Basketball Players Association is supporting Ja Morant in the wake of his 25-game suspension.

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio issued a statement Friday afternoon, calling the suspension excessive.

“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions, and we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players and our league in the best possible light. As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”

The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the league announced Friday.

Morant will also be required to meet certain conditions before he is able to play and will be ineligible to participate in any league or team activities, including preseason games.

Those conditions have not been disclosed by the league.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.