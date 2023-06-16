Advertise with Us
NBA Players Association calls Ja Morant suspension ‘excessive, inappropriate’

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Basketball Players Association is supporting Ja Morant in the wake of his 25-game suspension.

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio issued a statement Friday afternoon, calling the suspension excessive.

The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the league announced Friday.

Morant will also be required to meet certain conditions before he is able to play and will be ineligible to participate in any league or team activities, including preseason games.

Those conditions have not been disclosed by the league.

