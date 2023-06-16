Music publishers sue Twitter for $250M over alleged copyright infringement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A swath of big-name music publishers like Concord, Kobalt Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Universal Music Corp. filed a lawsuit against Twitter on Wednesday alleging “willful copyright infringement” against music creators on the social media platform.

The suit alleges Twitter has infringed copyright laws on more than 1,700 songs for financial gain.

The suit was filed out of Nashville, a major center for the creation, licensing, and performance of music throughout the world. Many of the 17 plaintiffs in this case are also based in the city, or at least have offices or songwriter clients in Tennessee.

According to the complaint, Twitter has been outspoken about how important music is to the platform and its users.

Item 128. “[M]usic is the largest community” on Twitter’s platform, where “people are more likely to follow a music-related account than any other type of account on Twitter.”

Twitter does not pay fees to license musical work from music rights holders, giving the platform an “unfair advantage” over competing platforms like TikTok, FaceBook, Instagram, YouTube, and others.

“To advance its interests, Twitter has made the process of uploading infringing music to its platform extremely easy for users, requiring only a few clicks,” the suit reads. “Publishers have not authorized Twitter or users of the Twitter platform to copy, distribute, or publicly perform Publishers’ musical compositions at issue in this litigation on the Twitter platform.”

Music publishers claim Twitter knowingly and purposefully violates the Copyright Act of 1976 to “maximize views, make users’ posts more compelling, and use the musical compositions for the same purpose for which they were created, not to engage in political or newsworthy speech, or commentary or criticism.”

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), acting on behalf of the complainants, began sending formal infringement notices to Twitter on a weekly basis beginning in December 2021, notifying of over 300,000 infringing tweets — only “the tip of the iceberg,” in terms of the overall alleged infringement.

Despite the cited evidence, Twitter allegedly delayed or failed to take down specific infringing material and, as a response, claimed the platform “unequivocally opposes copyright infringement and has invested in tools to assist rightsholders’ content protection efforts,” according to the suit.

Music publishers are asking for up to $150,000 per work infringed, or alternatively, the actual damages and Twitter’s profits from the alleged copyright violations.

