MPD officer Hemphill appears in court for decertification hearing(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decertification hearing was held on June 15 for a former Memphis police officer following his actions in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

In the hearing for former officer Preston Hemphill, he stood before the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission in Nashville.

Hemphill was fired from the force, after firing a stun gun at Tyre Nichols during his January arrest.

The Post Commission decided to suspend of Hemphill’s decertification until all federal, state and local investigations are complete.

