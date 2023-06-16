Advertise with Us
MPD investigates ATM robbery at a Credit Union bank near Millbranch Road

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at a Credit Union bank near Millbranch Road.

On May 13 around 5 p.m., an elderly victim was robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing cash from an ATM by a suspect that donned a blue hoodie.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene after the robbery.

The suspect is still at large and this is an ongoing investigation.

