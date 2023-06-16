Mother boyfriend arrested after body found during search for missing 4-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police recovered a body in North Memphis while searching for a missing girl.

A child’s body was found on Caldwell Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, and police say it was a girl.

Officers have not confirmed the body that was found is 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Samuel’s mother, Brittany Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.

Jaylon Hobson, who police say is Jackson’s boyfriend, is charged will false offense report.

Both are in police custody.

Chief Davis's update regarding Sequoia Samuels pic.twitter.com/eKZRpsxU7f — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 16, 2023

Memphis police have been investigating for 24 hours in the search of Sequoia Samuels.

A special investigator is on the scene waiting to get a search warrant approved for the family home.

Samuels went missing early Thursday morning.

MPD says she was last seen on ring video camera after 3 a.m.

Saquoia Samuels (Memphis Police Dept.)

Her parents noticed she was missing after 6 a.m. and called the police.

There was a massive search effort Thursday.

Departments including MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations worked together in an effort to locate Samuels.

There were several concerns with her missing due to her young age and health issues, as her family says Samuels had a feeding tube.

The search lasted overnight in the area near Caldwell Avenue.

