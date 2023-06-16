Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police recovered a body in North Memphis while searching for a missing girl.

Just after 9:30 Friday morning, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body found just before midnight was 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Her body was found on Caldwell Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Samuels was reported missing early Thursday morning.

Samuel’s mother Brittney Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.

Jaylon Hobson, who police say is Jackson’s boyfriend, is charged will false offense report.

Both are in police custody.

Chief Davis's update regarding Sequoia Samuels pic.twitter.com/eKZRpsxU7f — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 16, 2023

Memphis police have been investigating for 24 hours in the search of Sequoia Samuels.

A special investigator is on the scene waiting to get a search warrant approved for the family home.

Saquoia Samuels (Memphis Police Dept.)

Her parents informed police she went missing after 6 a.m. and called the police.

There was a massive search effort Thursday.

Departments including MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations worked together in an effort to locate Samuels.

The search lasted overnight in the area near Caldwell Avenue.

