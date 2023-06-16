Memphis homeless encampments cleared out through state-city partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned more about the effort that went into clearing out the unhoused who were living in tents beneath the highways across the Bluff City.

Their reasons for being homeless ranged from drug addiction to poverty to mental illness. Those removed from encampments last week are in treatment this week or living safely inside a shelter. One veteran has already been reunited with family in West Virginia.

It takes a village to raise a child, and it is no different rescuing the homeless from their despair.

After months of complaints from citizens, a coalition of state and local agencies worked together to clear out the homeless living on state property beneath Memphis underpasses, including the flyover near Summer Avenue and I-240.

”The Memphis Police Dept. worked with The Hospitality HUB,” said State Senator Brent Taylor, who helped coordinate the effort. “The police dept. did not remove anyone until there was permanent shelter available so that we could transport them to someplace where they can get the help that they needed.”

Kelcey Johnson is the executive director of The Hospitality Hub, a transitional housing program located a 590 Washington in Downtown Memphis.

“We at the Hospitality Hub are 100% against encampments,” Johnson told Action News 5. “They’re dehumanizing, demoralizing, they’re dangerous, there’s disease, there’s drugs. You know recently in our city we had to replace an overpass that was weakened by fires started by people who were living underneath one of them.”

The HUB’s outreach teams helped those removed from the encampments enter detox programs and find jobs and safe housing.

TDOT crews cleaned up the tents and debris left behind.

Johnson said there are an estimated 3,500 to 4,200 homeless people in Memphis right now, counting those who are in hospitals, abandoned buildings, living out of their cars, couch surfing, or in a shelter.

The HUB, said Johnson, is busier than it’s ever been. But he and Senator Taylor agreed the city-state-non-profit partnerships to help the unhoused have never been stronger.

“It’s not about displacing them,” said Sen. Taylor, “it’s about placing them someplace they can get the help they need.”

”It’s affirming to me that this problem is big, but we can handle it,” Johnson said. “In all the years I’ve worked Downtown, I’ve never seen a political landscape where they’re working so hard to do something about homelessness.”

A new state law makes it a felony to camp on public property, the first law of its kind in the U.S., but Senator Taylor said no one wanted to go that route.

The fastest growing group of homeless right now? Young people who have aged out of foster care.

Kelcey Johnson told us it’s a problem that could reach a critical mass if not addressed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.