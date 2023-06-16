Kit Kat and Memphis Music Initiative design Black Music Month wrappers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Specially wrapped Kit Kats are making a return to store shelves, to highlight key cities at the epicenter of Black music.

“Memphis is, I can say this and it’s not an exaggeration, Memphis is one of the most important music cities in the world. It has literally influenced the entire nation,” said Victor Sawyer -- the senior fellowship coach for the Memphis Music Initiative.

Identifying Memphis as one of the cities at the heart of Black music... Kit-Kat is doing its part to celebrate Black Music Month with the help of the Memphis Music Initiative.

For the second straight year, fans will find customized Kit-Kat wrappers that depict Black Music in six cities across the U.S. with Memphis honored as the “Blues City.”

“We engage with our young people who were participating in our program, some other local artists and we came up with this candy wrapper that is now throughout stores throughout the nation,” Sawyer said.

Three of the six designs were created by Memphis illustrators, with help from Memphis Music Initiative students.

Sawyer said it’s a huge honor to empower young people to explore musical careers in Memphis and an even bigger honor for Kit-Kat to choose the Memphis Music Initiative to help highlight Black Music Month.

“As a teaching artist, especially working with the Memphis music initiative,” Sawyer said. “I just want to implement that same love of music to young people because I know how extremely important it’s been in my life.”

Thousands of mid-south students gain exposure to Memphis music through the Memphis Music Initiative.

