Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Kit Kat and Memphis Music Initiative design Black Music Month wrappers

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Specially wrapped Kit Kats are making a return to store shelves, to highlight key cities at the epicenter of Black music.

“Memphis is, I can say this and it’s not an exaggeration, Memphis is one of the most important music cities in the world. It has literally influenced the entire nation,” said Victor Sawyer -- the senior fellowship coach for the Memphis Music Initiative.

Identifying Memphis as one of the cities at the heart of Black music... Kit-Kat is doing its part to celebrate Black Music Month with the help of the Memphis Music Initiative.

For the second straight year, fans will find customized Kit-Kat wrappers that depict Black Music in six cities across the U.S. with Memphis honored as the “Blues City.”

“We engage with our young people who were participating in our program, some other local artists and we came up with this candy wrapper that is now throughout stores throughout the nation,” Sawyer said.

Three of the six designs were created by Memphis illustrators, with help from Memphis Music Initiative students.

Sawyer said it’s a huge honor to empower young people to explore musical careers in Memphis and an even bigger honor for Kit-Kat to choose the Memphis Music Initiative to help highlight Black Music Month.

“As a teaching artist, especially working with the Memphis music initiative,” Sawyer said. “I just want to implement that same love of music to young people because I know how extremely important it’s been in my life.”

Thousands of mid-south students gain exposure to Memphis music through the Memphis Music Initiative.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’

Latest News

MPD releases new surveillance video after woman, 11-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
WATCH: MPD releases new surveillance video after woman, 11-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
MPD releases new surveillance video after woman, 11-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
Sheriff: Man who barricaded self inside Byhalia home in custody after allegedly shooting at, fatally running over woman
Over 10,000 without power following severe storms in Mid-South
Over 10,000 without power following severe storms in Mid-South