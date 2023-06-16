Isolated storm chances today and again on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy early with increasing afternoon clouds and a chance of rain or storms. A few could be severe with hail or high wind. It won’t rain in all locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms early. Lows will be around 70. Winds will be variable at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly dry, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds variable at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers or storms possible with a mostly cloudy sky. Some storms could be severe with high wind or hail. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Small rain chances and muggy conditions will continue into early next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

