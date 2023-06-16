Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Isolated storm chances today and again on Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy early with increasing afternoon clouds and a chance of rain or storms. A few could be severe with hail or high wind. It won’t rain in all locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms early. Lows will be around 70. Winds will be variable at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly dry, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds variable at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers or storms possible with a mostly cloudy sky. Some storms could be severe with high wind or hail. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Small rain chances and muggy conditions will continue into early next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances continue into Father’s Day weekend
6/16 First Alert Forecast: summery heat & spring-like storms ahead
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more rain and thunderstorms to end the week and weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 15, 2023