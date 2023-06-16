Advertise with Us
Inmate at Forrest City federal prison found unresponsive, pronounced dead

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - On Friday morning at approximately 8:20, inmate Derrick McKinley, 43, was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Forrest City Medium in Forrest City, Arkansas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued.

McKinley was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

The FBI was notified.

No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

McKinley was sentenced in the Eastern District of Missouri to a 70-month sentence for being a felon in possession of one or more firearms.

He had been in custody at the FCI Forrest City Medium since Aug. 22, 2022.

FCI Forrest City Medium is a medium security facility and currently houses 1,644 male offenders.

