First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances continue into Father’s Day weekend

FRIDAY: With the boundary shifting again, this time toward the north and another front approaching from the north – we could have to deal with a few waves of storms to ride along it. Most of the day will be quiet, but expect better chances for storms to emerge by the middle to latter part of the day. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to around 90. Storms will tend to fade after midnight with lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Another system will start its sluggish trek through the area through the Father’s Day weekend, though, it won’t be a complete washout. Saturday looks to be mostly dry with highs in the lower 90s, but, after sunset, storms may erupt in Kansas and Missouri and drop toward the Mid-South. This could bring a period of strong to severe storms to the region after midnight and into Father’s Day Sunday. Periods of rain and storms amid southerly breezes could continue for Sunday before the area of low pressure starts to pull away with highs in the 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The compact low will slowly push east through Juneteenth, but will still yield a chance for a few downpours with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Unfortunately, it will likely get hung up over the Deep South, helping to push in occasional showers and storms – primarily in afternoon and early evenings - into the Mid-South with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.