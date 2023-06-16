WATCH: Family reacts to death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members are grieving the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Samuels’ great-aunt, Carolyn Bishop, spoke to reporters Friday morning and was visibly shaken and clearly heartbroken.

The aunt found out what happened through the news, and hasn’t received updates from the police at this time.

“For this to happen is a big blow for us,” said Bishop.

Bishop also said they had no idea about the issues her niece Brittney Jackson was having — and they’re hurt she didn’t ask for help.

She said she wants to know why she didn’t reach out to the many family members who love her.

Brittney Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.

Jaylon Hobson, who police say is Jackson’s boyfriend, is charged will false offense report.

Details in the arrest affidavit say Sequoia has been dead for weeks.

Family is working on preparing a memorial service.

The family also says they have not made a GoFundMe account, and that any that are existing were made by scammers.

