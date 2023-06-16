Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Family member says she reached out to DCS ‘multiple times’ before death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians are heartbroken after the discovery of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ remains overnight.   

Her mother, Brittney Jackson, and her mother’s boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, have both been charged.

A family member who does not want to be identified said she reached out to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services multiple times before Samuels’ death.

“Yes, the abuse took place, but the abuse went overboard,” said the cousin.

RELATED — Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old

She says her reports of child abuse were not properly investigated.

“They didn’t ask for photos, they didn’t ask for videos, they didn’t ask for any type of evidence. They didn’t ask me for anything,” said Samuels’ cousin.

According to her, little Sequoia was born prematurely with hard lungs and special needs and was placed on a feeding tube.

The cousin claims she would see Samuels’ mother get upset when the four-year-old didn’t catch on.

“She had bruises on her back, bruises on the upper arm, bruises. Her feet used to be black,” said Samuels’ cousin. 

The cousin says she pleaded with Jackson multiple times for custody.

“I told her that I would take the child, that would not have been a problem, and like I said, I explained to her when she does come into my custody, her check would have to be transferred over to me because I have to provide her needs also as well as all the things,” she said. “She disregarded and said, ‘That’s okay,’ but the bruises and stuff continued.”

DCS officials could not provide any specifics on past reports about Sequoia Samuels.

In a statement, DCS officials said in part:

“The Department can confirm that an investigation has commenced in this case. We are also working with our law enforcement partners in the criminal investigation.”

