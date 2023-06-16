Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Deputies search for suspects in armed robbery at Robinsonville gas station

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a Robinsonville gas station Friday morning.

Deputies say at approximately 3:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the Shell gas station located at 6804 Casino Strip Report Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a witness who said that two unknown men entered the store with guns and demanded money.

The witness described the suspects as both wearing black hoodies and face masks.

One suspect was wearing blue jeans while the other wore gray joggers.

Those with information are asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’

Latest News

Over 10,000 without power following severe storms in Mid-South
Over 10,000 without power following severe storms in Mid-South
Inmate at Forrest City federal prison found unresponsive, pronounced dead
Deputies search for suspects after armed robbery in Robinsonville gas station
MPD investigates ATM robbery at bank near Millbranch Road
MPD investigates ATM robbery at a Credit Union bank near Millbranch Road