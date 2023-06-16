Deputies search for suspects in armed robbery at Robinsonville gas station

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a Robinsonville gas station Friday morning.

Deputies say at approximately 3:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the Shell gas station located at 6804 Casino Strip Report Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a witness who said that two unknown men entered the store with guns and demanded money.

The witness described the suspects as both wearing black hoodies and face masks.

One suspect was wearing blue jeans while the other wore gray joggers.

Those with information are asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

