Collierville police, Lowe’s customers, employees team together to save ducklings trapped in storm drain

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A distressed momma duck got some assistance from Lowe’s employees, customers and Collierville police officers after her ducklings fell into a storm drain in the store’s parking lot this week.

Video shows the mortified Mallard pacing above the drain and calling for help until nearby animal lovers came to the rescue.

The combined effort between the officers and good Samaritans resulted in the successful rescue of three duckings, who were then reunited with their mother.

