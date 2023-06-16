Advertise with Us
Collierville police, Lowe’s customers, employees team together to save ducklings trapped in storm drain

Collierville police and customers alike teaming together to rescue ducklings trapped in a storm drain in the Lowe's parking lot.
Collierville police and customers alike teaming together to rescue ducklings trapped in a storm drain in the Lowe's parking lot.(Collierville Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A distressed momma duck got some assistance from Lowe’s employees, customers and Collierville police officers after her ducklings fell into a storm drain in the store’s parking lot this week.

Video shows the mortified Mallard pacing above the drain and calling for help until nearby animal lovers came to the rescue.

The combined effort between the officers and good Samaritans resulted in the successful rescue of three duckings, who were then reunited with their mother.

