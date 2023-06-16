Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

City Watch issued for child, grandmother missing after being dropped off at bus stop

Jayceon Lee and Mae Newson
Jayceon Lee and Mae Newson(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert after a 7-year-old boy and his grandmother went missing after they were dropped off at a bus stop on Thursday to go to the library.

Police say Jayceon Lee and Mae Newson were dropped off by a family member at 8:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at the bus stop.

The two were on their way to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street.

Lee is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts, and black Puma sneakers.

Newson is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short platinum hair, wearing a white tank top, white and gray stretch pants, and a black jacket.

Newson has a known mental diagnosis that requires medication, police say.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’

Latest News

Demetrius Haley, one of the 5 former MPD officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols
Officer involved in Tyre Nichols case seeks to delay lawsuit
MPD releases new surveillance video after woman, 11-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
WATCH: MPD releases new surveillance video after woman, 11-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
MPD releases new surveillance video after woman, 11-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
Memphis Music Initiative partners with Kit Kat for Black Music Month
Kit Kat and Memphis Music Initiative design Black Music Month wrappers