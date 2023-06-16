City Watch issued for child, grandmother missing after being dropped off at bus stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert after a 7-year-old boy and his grandmother went missing after they were dropped off at a bus stop on Thursday to go to the library.

Police say Jayceon Lee and Mae Newson were dropped off by a family member at 8:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at the bus stop.

The two were on their way to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street.

Lee is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts, and black Puma sneakers.

Newson is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short platinum hair, wearing a white tank top, white and gray stretch pants, and a black jacket.

Newson has a known mental diagnosis that requires medication, police say.

