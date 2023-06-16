Body found during search for missing 4-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police recovered a body in North Memphis while searching for a missing girl.

The body was found on Caldwell Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, and police say it is a juvenile girl.

Memphis police have been investigating for 24 hours in the search for a 4-year-old girl Sequoia Samuels.

Officers have not confirmed the found body to be Samuels.

Police say two people, a man, and a woman are in custody.

Samuels went missing early Thursday morning.

MPD says she was last seen on camera after 3 a.m.

Saquoia Samuels (Memphis Police Dept.)

Her parents noticed she was missing after 6 a.m. and called the police.

There was a massive search effort Thursday.

Departments including MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations worked together in an effort to locate Samuels.

There were several concerns with her missing due to her young age and health issues, as her family says Samuels had a feeding tube.

The search lasted overnight in the area near Caldwell Avenue.

