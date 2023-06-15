Your First Alert to more rain and t’storms as an active pattern remains in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of upper level disturbances will continue to move through the Mid-South keeping rain and thunderstorms in the area through the weekend. A few storms could produce heavy rain, strong wind, and hail. The greater threat for strong to severe storms will be Friday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of an isolated downpour along with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a chance of a downpour or storm, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

