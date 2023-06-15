Advertise with Us
UofM to raise tuition and fees for 2023-24 school year

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is raising tuition and fees starting next semester.

At a Board of Trustees meeting held Wednesday, members decided there will be a tuition and mandatory fee increase of up to 2.86% for in-state undergraduate students for the 2023-24 academic year.

The hike will add a projected $114 to in-state undergraduate expenses, with tuition going up by $84 and mandatory fees going up by $60.

The board cited inflation as one of the reasons for the hike.

Meanwhile, they are also going to lower expenses by cutting the budget by 3%.

The new tuition and fees are expected to generate an additional $2,387,000 for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the UofM, the school has the lowest statewide average tuition increase of 1.5% over the last eight years.

To read more about the increase, click here.

