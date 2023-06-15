Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

TBI joins search for 4-year-old girl missing from home

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing child.

Saquoia Samuels, 4, was reported missing Thursday morning.

Police issued a city watch at 7:55 a.m. after parents say they woke up to find the front door of their home open and Saquoia missing.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations also issued an endangered child alert on behalf MPD.

Saquoia Samuels
Saquoia Samuels(Memphis Police Dept.)

Saquoia is 3-feet-tall and 30 pounds. She has a feeding tube on her left side. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black pants with hearts on them. She may be wearing pink house shoes.

She was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Police say they are reviewing footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera that shows her leaving the home and walking by herself around 3 a.m.

There are also drones in the area searching for the girl.

If you know where she may be, call 911, 545-2677, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
Dion Stutts
MUS football star, Arkansas recruit dies at 18
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Aaron Dexter
Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life

Latest News

Juneteenth Dream Summit Weekend to promote financial literacy
Juneteenth Dream Summit Weekend to promote financial literacy
TBI joins search for 4-year-old girl missing from home
Marco Gentry, 19, and Brandon Brinkley, 19
2 men charged with attempted murder after armed robbery in Olive Branch
Rep. Justin Jones (center) qualified for the District 52 House race in the upcoming special...
Special primary election underway for Rep. Jones District 52 House seat
4-year-old girl missing from home; front door found open