WATCH: Suspect out on bond after pleading guilty to Young Dolph murder case

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Young Dolph’s murder suspects is out on bond after pleading guilty in a court hearing on June 7.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, posted bond a couple of days after that hearing, according to court documents.

Johnson is one of four men charged in the case.

He admitted to assisting his brother Justin Johnson in the days after the rapper was killed by taking possession of Justin Johnson’s cell phone and car, so authorities would think Justin was not in Memphis.

Johnson may be called as a witness to testify against the other suspects if their cases go to trial.

He faces between 6 and 12 years in prison.

