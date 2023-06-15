St. Jude fundraising organization lays off 26 employees, citing financial challenges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least 26 employees of the fundraising arm of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital were laid off Wednesday.

An email to employees from American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC) President and CEO Rick Shadyac, reads in part:

“As a result of various challenges such as our performance in FY23 and our need for continued efficiencies as well as organizational structure changes to best position us now and for the future, I have made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of positions... This is never an easy decision to make, and it came after careful consideration and deliberation.”

The sole mission of ALSAC is to raise money to operate St. Jude.

It is the largest health care-related charity in the United States.

According to its website, nearly 89% of the funds to sustain and grow St. Jude are raised through ALSAC.

