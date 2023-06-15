Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

St. Jude fundraising organization lays off 26 employees, citing financial challenges

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least 26 employees of the fundraising arm of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital were laid off Wednesday.

An email to employees from American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC) President and CEO Rick Shadyac, reads in part:

“As a result of various challenges such as our performance in FY23 and our need for continued efficiencies as well as organizational structure changes to best position us now and for the future,  I have made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of positions... This is never an easy decision to make, and it came after careful consideration and deliberation.”

The sole mission of ALSAC is to raise money to operate St. Jude.

It is the largest health care-related charity in the United States.

According to its website, nearly 89% of the funds to sustain and grow St. Jude are raised through ALSAC.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather

Latest News

St. Jude fundraising organization lays off 26 employees, citing financial challenges
Memphis attractive to new businesses despite high crime, say chamber leaders
Memphis attractive to new businesses despite high crime, say chamber leaders
Memphis attractive to new businesses despite high crime, say chamber leaders
Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) ribbon-cutting in Hernando, Mississippi, June 5, 2023.
Miss. governor visits Hernando for ribbon cutting of county’s ‘largest single capital investment’