Special Primary Election for Tenn. District 86 underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Primary Election Day for Shelby County voters who live in District 86.

Millington, parts of downtown, Westwood, and South Memphis are a part of this district.

This is the second special primary election for this district just this year.

On the ballot are Democrats David Page and Interim Representative Justin J. Pearson.

The special election comes after Pearson was expelled from the Tennessee House for protesting gun laws on the House floor in April.

Pearson spent nearly three months in office before being expelled.

He was elected in January, replacing late representative Barbara Cooper who represented this district for 26 years.

Back then, voting advocates said whoever filled this seat would have big shoes to fill.

“Because we see what happened with this seat in the state legislature, so in my mind, that stresses the importance of showing up at the ballot box to make your voice heard,” said Ian Randolph from the Shelby County Voter Alliance.

Shelby County Election Commission data shows that more than 9,000 voters in this district came to the polls throughout early voting.

Nearly 60,000 people live in this district, so many more are encouraged to vote.

