Shelby County commissioners ‘optimistic’ about Shelby County Clerk’s Office

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Office Poplar Plaza location will move to another space inside the same complex and they expect no gaps in coverage, according to special advisor to the Clerk’s Office Janet Hooks.

Hooks’ announcement was made when she addressed m Shelby County Commission during their budget committee meetings Wednesday.

“I’m extremely pleased with the progress made during the special advisors’ time with the clerk’s office,” said Chairman Mickell Lowery.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Hooks also made the recommendation to commissioners that the County Clerk’s Office needs to have $1.9 million in extra funding to solve the ongoing staffing issues.

Earlier in the budgetary season, County Commissioners cut the County Clerk’s budget by $1.3 million to account for the 27 positions that Clerk Halbert neglected to fill.

County Commissioner Mick Wright told Action News 5 he’s skeptical that changing this cut would have any serious outcome on the problems plaguing the Shelby County Clerk’s Offices.

“Clerk Halbert continues to underspend on the budget she’s had,” Wright said. “She hasn’t hired the needed staff and that’s the problem.”

In addition, it was revealed Wednesday that the accountant for the County Clerk had resigned six weeks ago.

This, according to Hooks, was why she was unable to produce documents of financial revenue for Shelby County Clerk’s Offices.

“We’re at the end of a budget year, and we’re trying to make decisions for the next year based on the financial picture for the county,” Commissioner Wright said. “Right now that’s incomplete because the County Clerk’s Office won’t give us the numbers.”

