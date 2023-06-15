MPD investigates school bus crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating a crash in South Memphis on Thursday.

According to police, a school bus and a sedan crashed on Lamar Avenue and East Parkway South around 7:44 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.