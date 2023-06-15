Advertise with Us
MPD Deputy Chief speaks on series of burglaries and break-ins at liquor stores and smoke shops

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Police, repeat offenders and gangs are responsible for organized crime throughout the city happening at smoke shops, convenience, and liquor stores.

Police believe the spike is caused by how quickly and profitably criminals can flip products on the streets and black market.

“Some of the criminals probably have realized that the punishment is probably not as severe as it would be, as it would be selling drugs or some of the other things,” said Samuel Haines, MPD Deputy Chief Uniform Patrol.

Something criminals may not realize, Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime and Multi-Agency Gang Unit is helping businesses by keeping a close watch from afar.

“They have a camera system, security cameras they can connect it to our real-time crime center and some of those stores can be looked at during those hours where we see the break-ins that are happening if they are connected to Memphis,” said Haines.

According to Memphis Police, business break-ins and burglaries are up 42 percent.

1,030 break-ins and burglaries have occurred this year compared to 754 this time last year.

But Deputy Chief Haines said other than using technology, there are other ways business owners can keep their place safe from thieves targeting their store next.

“Some will probably have to do the roll-down doors to cover the glass at night, the steel roll-down doors,” said Haines. “They probably may have to put steel pillows in front of the business, they can look at putting boulders in front of the building. If they can afford that.”

