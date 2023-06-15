Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More storm chances through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm through sunset. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late with lows around 70. Winds will be light. Some patchy fog possible.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms. A few could be severe with hail or high wind. It won’t rain in all locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 and a chance of showers or storms by Saturday night into Sunday. Some storms could be severe with high wind or hail. Small rain chances and muggy conditions will continue into early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

