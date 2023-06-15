Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Redbirds celebrate Black history by changing to ‘Red Sox’

By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are doing their part to celebrate Black baseball, past and present.

“We’d be remiss and totally wrong if we didn’t have that part and talk about that,” said Masyn Winn, Redbirds shortstop.

The Redbirds have played under a lot of different nicknames recently. The Chicks, the Wet Ribs, and at the June 10 game against the Durham Bulls: The Red Sox.

“When you look at the history of what the Memphis Red Sox were, they were one of the longest-running Negro League teams in history,” said Redbirds President Craig Unger.

The Memphis Red Sox played 20 seasons spanning from 1923 to 1948.

Teams across the Minors will honor Black baseball pioneers and civil rights leaders as part of a new Minor League Baseball initiative called “The Nine,” something that resonates with Winn.

“I grew up playing with my stepdad,” he said. “He had a team called the Negro League Legends. We used to wear the names on our back. Satchel Paige, Jackie (Robinson), Hank Aaron, all the guys that have been very influential in Black baseball.”

It’s important to honor the past, but in the present, the number of Black people playing baseball has taken a dive.

“We’ve lost a lot of Black players,” said Unger. “I mean, the number of Black players today, it’s single-digit percentages. That’s a far cry from what it was 10, 15, 20 years ago.”

“You know, normally, on a typical baseball team, especially in the States, there’s a lot of white guys. There’s not too many Black guys out there,” Winn added.

The Redbirds hope that having nights where the history of Black baseball is celebrated will help spark a newfound love for the sport for Black people in and around Memphis.

“That part of history and their involvement in baseball, it was huge,” said Unger. “And we need to rekindle that, because today, we’re not there. We’re not where we want to be.”

With that, the Bluff City should expect to see more of the Red Sox at AutoZone Park in the future.

“This is really the tip of the iceberg. I would expect next year, even with the jerseys, to see more things around this,” Unger said. “More merchandise, more things that we can do to educate Memphians, people here about it. And also, it’s a cool brand! You look at it, the jerseys are cool, the logos are cool, and we want to put a little bit of a modern twist on it and bring it back as much as we can.”

