Memphis man sentenced in series of armed robberies in Mid-South Walmarts, Krogers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced the second of two men involved in a series of robberies of mid-South Walmart and Kroger stores beginning Christmas Eve 2021.

Randy Readus, 36, of Memphis, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for his role in several business robberies and conspiracy to commit robberies in the Memphis and surrounding areas, said Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

U.S. District Court Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. also ordered Readus to serve two years of supervised release and pay restitution of more than $34,000 at the end of his sentence.

Readus’s co-defendant, Memphis resident Julius Black, 32, was sentenced on May 18, 2023, to 240 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to these and other robbery charges.

Judge Fowlkes also ordered that Black serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

According to United States Attorney Ritz and the information presented in court, between December 2020 and January 2021, Readus and Black robbed several businesses in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

On the morning of December 24, 2020, Readus drove Black from Memphis to Marion, Arkansas. Black entered the Walmart, robbed the Money Center at gunpoint, then took off with a large amount of cash in a vehicle driven by Readus, who was waiting outside.

Readus and Black went on to conduct similar robberies of the following businesses:

December 26, 2020: Walmart, 512 Industrial Park Drive, Trumann, Arkansas.

December 31, 2020: Kroger, at 6660 Poplar Avenue. Readus drove Black to the Kroger, and Black jumped the customer service desk, forced his way into the finance room, and forcibly stole money.

January 6, 2021: Walmart, 950 Mackie Drive, Holly Springs, Mississippi.

January 8, 2021: Kroger, 9025 Highway 64, Memphis, Tennessee.

January 8, 2021: Kroger, Highway 70, Arlington, Tennessee. The pair attempted to rob the store but got away without any money.

January 12, 2021: Walmart, New Albany, Mississippi. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force apprehended Readus and Black after the robbery, disabling the vehicle before the two could flee the scene.

After a six-day jury trial in February 2023, Readus was convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.