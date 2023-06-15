Man killed during shooting in Orange Mound
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed in Orange Mound on Wednesday.
Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn around 1 p.m.
There is no suspect information at this time.
We are working to gather more information.
