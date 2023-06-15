Juvenile court judge asks Shelby County commissioners for $4.6M to hire more staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Juvenile Court judge is hoping millions of dollars into his budget will help bring more staff into the court to help prevent juvenile crime.

Judge Tarik Sugarmon and staff are asking county commissioners for $4.6 million, on top of the $16 million proposed budget, to add 40 positions in juvenile court.

They say half of the staff would go to the child welfare side and the other half to work with delinquency.

Employees told commissioners on Wednesday they are understaffed, and a majority of their caseload is handled by almost a third of employees.

Sugarmon’s staff also say they currently have 24 people working within the child welfare division and two-thirds of the court’s work happens there.

They also say the funding will also help with preventing repeat juvenile offenders and moving toward a one-counselor-per-family method.

Commissioners will discuss the proposed budget amendment at their meeting on June 26.

