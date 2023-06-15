Advertise with Us
Juneteenth Dream Summit Weekend to promote financial literacy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Juneteenth Dream Summit Weekend, a transformative event celebrating Juneteenth and promoting financial literacy, is set to take place on June 16th and June 17th.

The weekend will feature the Juneteenth Dream Summit Gala on June 16th, followed by The Dream Summit on June 17th at the Renasant Convention Center, focusing on empowering individuals through financial education and opportunities.

Organizer Jason Anderson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to talk about the resources that will be available all for free.

The summit will bring together renowned speakers, industry experts, and strategic Memphis influencers to engage in discussions surrounding various aspects of financial literacy.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

