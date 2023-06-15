Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms Thursday; unsettled pattern continues into Father’s Day weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THURSDAY: The nearly stalled boundary shifts back toward the south, we’ll see a relative lull in the activity across the region. Expect partly sunny skies with a few pop-up storms with highs running up into the upper 80s. While coverage of storms may be lower, storms could still feature strong winds and large hail when they do flare up. We’ll turn mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s, though, by daybreak, a few storms could re-fire south of Memphis.

FRIDAY: With the boundary shifting again, this time toward the north – we could have to deal with a few waves of storms to ride along it, especially in eastern Arkansas and NW Mississippi. Otherwise, expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to around 90. Storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another system will start its sluggish trek through the area through the Father’s Day weekend, though, it won’t be a complete washout. Saturday looks to be mostly dry with highs in the lower 90s, but, after sunset, storms may erupt in Kansas and Missouri and drop across the Mid-South. This could bring a period of strong to severe storms to the region after midnight and into Sunday. Periods of rain and storms will likely continue for Father’s Day Sunday before the area of low pressure starts to pull away. Beyond that, more hit and miss storm chances will be possible into next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

