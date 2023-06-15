Advertise with Us
Doctor shares importance of men’s health screens for all ages

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is Men’s Health Awareness Month, a time to focus on the importance of routine exams men need.

Dr. Richard Hayes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how vital regular health screenings are to detect potential health issues early on no matter what your age.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

