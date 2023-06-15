Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

COGIC pastor’s son charged with pulling gun on woman during dispute

COGIC pastor’s son charged with pulling gun on woman during dispute
COGIC pastor’s son charged with pulling gun on woman during dispute(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The son of a Memphis COGIC bishop has been arrested and charged after pulling a gun on a woman in the church parking lot.

On February 12, the victim was at the COGIC church with family for church services.

The victim and the family wanted to see the pastor but were denied by the pastor’s family and church members.

This led to a verbal argument between the victim and the surrounding family of the pastor.

Cedric Taylor, the pastor’s son, the suspect in question, pulled a gun on the victim and pointed it at the victim’s torso.

On February 28, the victim contacted an investigator and informed them of the events at the church.

The victim identified Taylor as the man that pulled the gun and threatened to shoot.

Taylor is now facing an aggravated assault charge and is awaiting his next day in court.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

ALSAC headquarters
St. Jude fundraising organization lays off 26 employees, citing financial challenges
MUS football star, Arkansas recruit dies at 18
St. Jude fundraising organization lays off 26 employees, citing financial challenges
Tensions in superintendent search mount after MSCS Board member resigns, activists sue board