City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A controversial firing of a city official has some Covington residents wondering why.

Dozens of residents filed in to a special called meeting Tuesday after the former director Eboni Eaton was terminated on June 9.

She had been serving since August 2021.

“A couple months ago we made it through a tornado and we’ll make it through this,” Mayor Jan Hensley said. “This is nothing but a bump in the road of the progress Covington’s got going on.”

Eaton’s mother, Johnetta Yarbrough, a former alderwoman, spoke before city leaders.

“She’s trying to remain positive,” said Yarbrough. “Trust in God.”

She believes her daughter was treated unfairly.

“I wish, that both sides had been heard before a decision was made,” said Yarbrough.

A recording of the June 9 meeting, where city alderman voted 4-2 to terminate Eaton, was not posted online.

Minutes from that meeting obtained by Action News 5 show Mayor Jan Hensley requested Eaton’s resignation for “an act of serious insubordination.”

Aldermen John Edwards and Jean Johnson voted against her firing.

“It was stated in the meeting, she was hard to get along with,” said Alderman John Edwards. “I can see that. I can imagine that she would be hard to get along with if she’s not able to do her job. She’s asking questions, nobody will answer.”

According to e-mails between Eaton, Mayor Hensley and his staff from May 22, the mayor asked that Eaton attend a meeting with him and the city attorney about an incident in April involving an unnamed person.

Eaton replied, she did not feel comfortable meeting without her own attorney citing a conversation in the mayor’s office a week before and “issues” over the last few months.

The next day the mayor replied asking for another meeting, this time with the Chief of Police, the mayor and city attorney on May 24.

On May 24, Mayor Hensley e-mailed Eaton directing her to come to the meeting adding he had “no intention on initiating her termination” at a meeting the week prior in his office.

Eaton replied that at a previous meeting disciplinary action was taken against her.

She also said she’d been notified that the May 24 meeting was cancelled, and was now unable to change her schedule, but was open to rescheduling with city alderman present.

The mayor replied, she needed to attend the mandatory meeting.

“Her grievance was supposed to come before us,” said Edwards. “I’d like to get some information first hand. When I asked to be apart of that meeting, the meeting was canceled.”

Eaton was terminated June 9.

In a statement to Action News 5, Mayor Hensley told us:

“Given the sensitive nature of personnel matters and the difficult circumstances surrounding this situation, I want to issue this written statement on the termination of HR Director and will not comment further. I am very disappointed that this has happened and made every effort to avoid this conclusion. However, I also felt that we as a City could not establish a precedent that any employee or department head of the City of Covington could refuse to follow the lawful, reasonable directives of their supervisor. The simple fact is that Ms. Eaton disputed the facts of a matter that I felt she should be counseled on, then refused to attend any subsequent meetings to get to the bottom of the situation. I did not make the decision lightly or without seeking the advice of legal counsel. I appreciate Ms. Eaton’s service, the service she provided to the City and our employees and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

The board of alderman voted in favor of a new interim HR director Tuesday.

