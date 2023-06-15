Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Brownsville officer injured in line of duty

Officer injured in line of duty
Officer injured in line of duty(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Brownsville officer was injured while in the line of duty.

On June 10, Officer Andrew Lee responded to a call regarding the pursuit of a vehicle that was fleeing police.

The suspect was responsible for a stabbing that took place on a university campus and fled the scene to escape police custody.

While Officer Lee prepared stop sticks to slow down the fleeing vehicle, the suspect curved and struck a patrol car as well as Officer Lee.

Officer Andrew Lee has a broken ankle in multiple places, four fractured ribs, and abrasions from the road surface over most of his body. 

He will also need to undergo surgery to repair his ankle.

A Gofundme page for Officer Lee is currently taking donations to help his family during his road to recovery.

Click here to donate to Officer Lee’s GoFundMe and to support his recovery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

MUS football star, Arkansas recruit dies at 18
Tensions in superintendent search mount after MSCS Board member resigns, activists sue board
UofM to raise tuition and fees for 2023-24 school year
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more rain and t’storms as an active pattern remains in place