Brownsville officer injured in line of duty

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Brownsville officer was injured while in the line of duty.

On June 10, Officer Andrew Lee responded to a call regarding the pursuit of a vehicle that was fleeing police.

The suspect was responsible for a stabbing that took place on a university campus and fled the scene to escape police custody.

While Officer Lee prepared stop sticks to slow down the fleeing vehicle, the suspect curved and struck a patrol car as well as Officer Lee.

Officer Andrew Lee has a broken ankle in multiple places, four fractured ribs, and abrasions from the road surface over most of his body.

He will also need to undergo surgery to repair his ankle.

A Gofundme page for Officer Lee is currently taking donations to help his family during his road to recovery.

Click here to donate to Officer Lee’s GoFundMe and to support his recovery.

