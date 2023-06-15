Best Life: Screening for dense breasts

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Last year in the United States, 40,000 women died from breast cancer, despite having access to mammography. It’s an important tool for catching cancer but, for women with dense breast tissue, researchers say there may be a better way.

For decades, a mammogram has been a once-a-year potentially life-saving screening for women over forty. But the imaging has its drawbacks.

“The tissues are overlapping, they’re superimposed. So, it’s sort of like trying to read a book through the cover without ever opening the book and look at each page,” said Margarita Zuley MD, Chief of Breast Imaging at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital.

For women with dense breast tissue, screening is even trickier. Women with dense breasts have less fatty tissue. This is what a dense breast image looks like. Researchers are now looking at the benefit of using an abbreviated MRI.

“An MRI uses an injected contrast called gadolinium, which goes where blood flow goes. And so, it lets us see the function of the breast. The blood flows through cancers differently than it does through normal tissue. It goes, there’s more blood flow to it, and, and it goes through at a faster rate,” said Doctor Zuley.

A recent study found women with dense breasts who had an average risk of breast cancer benefited from the abbreviated MRI screening. The MRI detected two and a half times as many breast cancers as the next best thing, 3D mammography.

Doctor Zuley says doctors may begin to look more at a patient’s personal history and cancer risk when determining which option may be best.

“I think we’re moving away from the anatomic era of one size fits all in breast screening towards a more personalized approach,” said Doctor Zuley.

The abbreviated MRI breast screening takes about 10 minutes as compared to traditional mammography which takes about five minutes, but patients do need time to have the contrasting agent administered.

Most private insurance plans that cover mammography also pay for MRI screening if a woman is high risk.

