Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Arkansas senator comments on litigation after Human Rights Campaign declares ‘State of Emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas state senator is speaking out after the country’s largest LGBTQ political lobbying organization issued a “State of Emergency” for the first time in its more than 40-year history.

The Human Rights Campaign issued a national warning and guide after it says more than 75 bills threatening the health and safety of LGBTQ+ people were signed into law across the country in 2023.

Related Stories
Arkansas governor signs restrictions on ‘adult’ performances
Ark. bill restricting public bathroom access for trans people passes Senate
Arkansas passes legislation to disregard pronouns in schools
Members of the Arkansas transgender community continue to look for acceptance

Arkansas State Senator Clarke Tucker says these bills negatively impact everyone, not just the LGBTQ+ community.

“Beyond just the moral obligation to care for our neighbors, it actually hurts us economically because businesses want to thrive in places where everyone is welcome and where they can hire the best talent,” said Senator Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock).

Advocates say being a good ally means using preferred names and pronouns.

For businesses, that means welcoming patrons from all walks of life.

Governor Sarah Sanders’ office did release a statement about concerns regarding the impact of recent Arkansas legislation.

Her office says in part:

“This isn’t about targeting anyone. Arkansas isn’t going to rewrite the rules of biology, distribute inappropriate material to children, or undermine women’s sports just to please a handful of far-left advocates.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather

Latest News

Arkansas senator comments on litigation after Human Rights Campaign declares ‘State of Emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform