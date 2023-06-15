Arkansas senator comments on litigation after Human Rights Campaign declares ‘State of Emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas state senator is speaking out after the country’s largest LGBTQ political lobbying organization issued a “State of Emergency” for the first time in its more than 40-year history.

The Human Rights Campaign issued a national warning and guide after it says more than 75 bills threatening the health and safety of LGBTQ+ people were signed into law across the country in 2023.

Arkansas State Senator Clarke Tucker says these bills negatively impact everyone, not just the LGBTQ+ community.

“Beyond just the moral obligation to care for our neighbors, it actually hurts us economically because businesses want to thrive in places where everyone is welcome and where they can hire the best talent,” said Senator Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock).

Advocates say being a good ally means using preferred names and pronouns.

For businesses, that means welcoming patrons from all walks of life.

Governor Sarah Sanders’ office did release a statement about concerns regarding the impact of recent Arkansas legislation.

Her office says in part:

“This isn’t about targeting anyone. Arkansas isn’t going to rewrite the rules of biology, distribute inappropriate material to children, or undermine women’s sports just to please a handful of far-left advocates.”

For the first time ever, we're declaring a national state of emergency as LGBTQ+ Americans face extremist attempts to roll back our rights. It's more important than ever we have the necessary resources to stay safe no matter where we are. https://t.co/EcnZgqDDCp pic.twitter.com/q0axEWCM1N — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 6, 2023

