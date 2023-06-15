Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

28 dogs rescued; abandoned on Arkansas property

28 dogs, medium-breed, found abandoned on Arkansas property
28 dogs, medium-breed, found abandoned on Arkansas property(Forrest City Area Humane Society)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City Area Humane Society (FCAHS), an Arkansas rescue has discovered 28 dogs that were left outside in poor weather conditions.

The dogs were left behind after the owners were evicted from their property.

“Our organization provides a critical resource to our community but doesn’t have the available space to bring in 28 dogs all at once,” said Gay Schwartz, Treasurer of FCAHS. “We are so grateful to ARC who have helped to humanely resolve this urgent problem.”

The 28 medium-breed dogs, including over a dozen puppies, were exposed to the weather and cohoused in a large outdoor enclosure.

All of the dogs were found extremely dirty and suffered from heartworm and other parasitic and flea infestations, which can cause numerous health problems and eventually death if left untreated.

Several of the dogs were underweight, and a number of them are now receiving treatment for severe mange, skin and eye infections, pressure sores, and untreated injuries.

For people wishing to foster or adopt, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.

To donate or volunteer to help these and other animals in need, visit animalrescuecorps.org

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
Dion Stutts
MUS football star, Arkansas recruit dies at 18
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Saquoia Samuels
TBI joins search for 4-year-old girl missing from home

Latest News

ARDOT, TDOT working together on study for 3rd Miss. River bridge
Kit Kat and Memphis Music Initiative design Black Music Month wrappers
MPD presser on missing 4-year-old
Memphis man sentenced in series of armed robberies in Mid-South Walmarts, Krogers