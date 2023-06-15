Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

21-year-old solved a Rubik’s Cube in the time it took to read this headline

Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on...
Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – By the time it takes you to read this sentence, Guinness World Records Hall of Famer Max Park would have finished solving a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube.

According to Guinness, the 21-year-old solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.

The organization said he shaved .34 seconds off the previous record set by Yusheng Du in 2018.

Park holds several other speedcubing records, according to Guinness, including both the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cubes.

His parents told Guinness cubing has been a good therapy to help with his autism.

Park has become an official ambassador for Rubik’s and a prominent figure in the cubing community.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
Dion Stutts
MUS football star, Arkansas recruit dies at 18
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Aaron Dexter
Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
Saquoia Samuels missing from home
Marco Gentry, 19, and Brandon Brinkley, 19
2 men charged with attempted murder after armed robbery in Olive Branch
Rep. Justin Jones (center) qualified for the District 52 House race in the upcoming special...
Special primary election underway for Rep. Jones District 52 House seat