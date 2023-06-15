Advertise with Us
2 men charged with attempted murder after armed robbery in Olive Branch

Marco Gentry, 19, and Brandon Brinkley, 19
Marco Gentry, 19, and Brandon Brinkley, 19(OBPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
OLIVEBRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery and shooting on Wednesday.

Marco Gentry, 19, and Brandon Brinkley, 19, are charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Officers responded to a call on Goodman Road/ Highway 305 concerning a robbery and shots fired.

Gentry and Brinkley are accused of robbing a man who was shot during the robbery.

The victim left the scene in his car but crashed at Highway 302 and Alexander Road.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot injuries.

After searching the area, officers found Gentry and Brinkley.

Brinkley was also shot and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It is unclear how the second suspect was shot.

We are working to gather more information for you.

