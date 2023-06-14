Your First Alert to more rain and a somewhat rainy pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of disturbances to our west combined with an upper level flow from the northwest will keep the potential for rain and thunderstorms in the Mid-South overnight and into early Wednesday morning. This unsettled pattern will also keep the potential for more rain and thunderstorms in the area through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly after midnight along with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms during the early morning and again late in the day and evening along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light Southeast wind, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Father’s Day will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

