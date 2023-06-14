Advertise with Us
Woman injured during car crash on Mud Island Rd.

Downtown Memphis and Mud Island
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a single-car crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Mud Island Road and North Second Street around 8 p.m.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the vehicle was overturned in a wooded area.

