Woman injured during car crash on Mud Island Rd.
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a single-car crash on Tuesday.
The crash happened on Mud Island Road and North Second Street around 8 p.m.
A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Officers say the vehicle was overturned in a wooded area.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.