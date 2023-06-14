Woman injured during car crash on Mud Island Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a single-car crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Mud Island Road and North Second Street around 8 p.m.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the vehicle was overturned in a wooded area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.