WATCH: Transformer blown in Jonesboro

A transformer blew Wednesday morning near downtown Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A transformer blew Wednesday morning near downtown Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, the transformer blew during a thunderstorm at Union and Huntington Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.

Utility companies were busy working on the pole, resulting in some road closures.

Thankfully there were no injuries, and police have advised people to use caution when entering the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

