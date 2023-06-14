WATCH: Transformer blown in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A transformer blew Wednesday morning near downtown Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, the transformer blew during a thunderstorm at Union and Huntington Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.

Utility companies were busy working on the pole, resulting in some road closures.

Thankfully there were no injuries, and police have advised people to use caution when entering the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.