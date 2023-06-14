Advertise with Us
Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 6th Annual Volunteer Memphis Awards is set for Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Memphis Botanic Garden Hardin Hall.

President and CEO of Volunteer Memphis Reggie Crenshaw joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how they plan to celebrate the 35,000 volunteers who give each year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

