Victim injured in shooting, carjacking on Riverdale Road

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was injured in a shooting and carjacking on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the call at 3:00 a.m. at a Marathon station on 4135 Riverdale Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there were three suspects in a black Charger that took the victim’s white Infiniti SUV.

