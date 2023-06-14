Victim injured in shooting, carjacking on Riverdale Road
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was injured in a shooting and carjacking on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the call at 3:00 a.m. at a Marathon station on 4135 Riverdale Road.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say there were three suspects in a black Charger that took the victim’s white Infiniti SUV.
